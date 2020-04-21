|
Igor Tsveer Charleston - Igor Tsveer, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020. His private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Emanu-El Cemetery in Maryville. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Igor was born December 5, 1959 in Lvov, Ukraine, son of the late Pinya Tsveer. He was a Shoemaker. He is survived by his mother, Inessa Peltz Tsveer; daughter, Diana Tsveer of Charleston, SC; son, David Tsveer of Fairfax, VA; grandson, Roman Tsveer; nieces, Susan Sacco (Joey) of Charleston, SC and Janet Tsveer of New York, NY; nephew, Daniel Tsveer (Helen) of Charleston, SC; 3 great-nieces, Payton, Annie and Mila; 2 great- nephews Jake and Luca: and brother, Joseph Tsveer (Slava) of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El Teaching and Remodeling Fund 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020