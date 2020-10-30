1/
Ila Juanita Toomer "Nita" Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ila Juanita "Nita" Toomer Kennedy Goose Creek - Ila Juanita "Nita" Toomer Kennedy, 90, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Jesse Leroy Kennedy entered into eternal rest Monday, October 26, 2020. Her memorial service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd Street South, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Juanita was born September 20, 1930 in Thunderbolt, GA, daughter of the late Simpson Vanderhorst Toomer and the late Susie May Love Toomer. Up until recently, she enjoyed going to the gym to exercise. She loved sewing and crafts. She is survived by her son, Curtis G. Kennedy of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Gail Kennedy-Cobb of Hanahan, SC and Jessica Lynne Kennedy Skelton (Jerry) of Goose Creek, SC; four grandchildren, Erica Williams, Jennifer Santmyer, James Skelton, Gregory Cobb; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her grandchild, Jonathan Kennedy. Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Charity, P.O. Box 30068, Charleston, SC, 29417. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved