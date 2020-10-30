Ila Juanita "Nita" Toomer Kennedy Goose Creek - Ila Juanita "Nita" Toomer Kennedy, 90, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Jesse Leroy Kennedy entered into eternal rest Monday, October 26, 2020. Her memorial service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd Street South, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Juanita was born September 20, 1930 in Thunderbolt, GA, daughter of the late Simpson Vanderhorst Toomer and the late Susie May Love Toomer. Up until recently, she enjoyed going to the gym to exercise. She loved sewing and crafts. She is survived by her son, Curtis G. Kennedy of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Gail Kennedy-Cobb of Hanahan, SC and Jessica Lynne Kennedy Skelton (Jerry) of Goose Creek, SC; four grandchildren, Erica Williams, Jennifer Santmyer, James Skelton, Gregory Cobb; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her grandchild, Jonathan Kennedy. Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Charity, P.O. Box 30068, Charleston, SC, 29417. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
