Service for Ima Gene Fisher Doyle of Ladson, SC will take place at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2 pm. Rev. Terry Hill and Rev. Bob Mathew will conduct services. The visitation will be prior to the service starting at 12 noon. Burial will follow the funeral service in Carolina Memorial Park. She was 87, born on September 24, 1932 in Fairbanks Arkansas. Mrs. Doyle passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Birthel Fisher, and late sisters Freda Six, Erma Gene Farnam and Elveena Taylor all of Arkansas. Mrs. Doyle is survived by her husband of 57 years, E. Russell Doyle, sister Marketa Murray (Buddie), sons Roger F. Brown (Terry), Michael G Jones, Billy A Bagwell (Debi) and Floyd W. Bagwell Sr. (BettyJo). Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
