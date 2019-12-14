|
Ina Burley Lyons MT. PLEASANT - Ina Burley Lyons, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away December 12, 2019. She is survived by Larry, her husband of 59 years, two sons, Philip (Heather) and Matthew, five grandchildren (Emily, Abigail, John, Clayton, and Anna), great-grandson Benjamin, and sister, Patricia Seay. Ina was born in Cumberland, Maryland to Matthew and Ina Burley on December 3, 1941. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Jack Crites and Roy and Charles Burley. Ina worked for the federal government for 36 years, advancing through the secretarial ranks to become Executive Secretary to the Director of the National Institutes of Mental Health. She earned a stack of plaques and other awards for outstanding service, all while juggling roles of wife, mother, and homemaker. The family expresses gratitude to Mt. Pleasant Manor and Hospice of Lutheran Homes of SC for the loving care given Mrs. Lyons. Final arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019