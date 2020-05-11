Inez Carolyn Phillips Jackson
Inez Carolyn Phillips Jackson Phillipsburg, NJ - Inez Carolyn Jackson of Phillipsburg, NJ and Charleston died at her home in NJ during the week. A Burke High School graduate, she was the daughter of James and Maranda Phillips Holmes and wife of Olan Frederick Jackson, Sr. She was a super model and a modeling instructor for Barbizon International and a Certified Fund-Raising Executive. She leaves to mourn, three sons, Garry, Michael, and Olan, Jr., a sister, Dr. Jeanette Maranda Steward, of Maryland, a brother, Dr. James Arthur Holmes, Ph.D., of North Carolina, a daughter-in-law, Luzinete Norris, three grandchildren, Gleicia, Garry Jr., Gabriel, two nieces Denise, Jennifer Maranda, and two nephews, Douglass and Kevin, and a host of cousins and devoted friends. The funeral is currently being planned. Friends may send gifts and condolences to Mr. Garry D. Norris, 6630 Hidden Woods Court, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. 540-204-1468. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
