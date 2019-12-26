|
|
Inez Johnson Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Inez Johnson are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church,1446 State Road Summerville, SC 29486. Interment will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband Rev. James Johnson, three children and a host of family and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019