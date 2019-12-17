|
Inez Mae Bates N. Charleston - Inez Mae Bates, 86, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Inez was born July 22, 1933 in Gloucester, NC, daughter of the late Alfred Elias "Fred" Bates and Flora Chadwick Bates. She moved with her family to North Charleston in 1940 and became part of the Garco Village Family. She graduated from North Charleston High School in 1951. Ms. "Nezzie" Bates enjoyed playing basketball and softball in her early years, tennis and pickle ball in her later years, as well as walking the track at the Danny Jones Complex. She worked and retired from Raybestos-Manhattan, locally known as the Garco Mill. She worked in various positions of increasing responsibility to a manager in the Quality Control Department. She was fun-loving and enjoyed a good laugh. She is survived by three nephews: Lenard C. "Len" Evans Jr., Allen C. Evans and Rodney "Rod" Bates. She was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Ackerman and two brothers, Kenneth C. Bates and Aubrey E. Bates.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019