Inez Rebecca Rehrig Ladson - Inez Rebecca Rehrig, 84, of Ladson, SC, wife of the late CMSgt. Raymond David Rehrig, USAF Ret., passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Inez was born January 14, 1936 in Waxhaw, NC, daughter of the late Julius Thomas Gordon and the late Ossie Lee Sneeds Gordon. She loved helping others, babysitting for a bunch of kids, when her son Michael needed help with his terminally ill wife Cindy, she was there, when her sister Daisy's health declined and was on dialysis, she was there. She also had many passions over the years, den mother for cub scouts, gardening, loved working with flowers, canning, collecting toys, going to yard sales with Pam, holding yard sales, buying stuff 90% off and giving it to family and friends, the Gordon family reunions, collecting dolls, many, many dolls and her last passion was writing her autobiography. She is survived by two sons, Timothy Rehrig and wife Ann of Moncks Corner, SC and Barry Rehrig and wife Missy of Sarona, WI; daughter, Pamela Rehrig of Ladson, SC; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael David Rehrig. She had a picture of her husband, the love of her life that she said goodnight and I love you to every night since his passing, she is now in heaven with him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Open Arms Hunger Helpers, 3537 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
