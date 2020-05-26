Inez Spalviero Cox
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Spalviero Cox Charleston - Inez Spalviero Cox, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, May 25, 2020. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Inez was born March 18, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Albert E. Spalviero and Maria Mormile Spalviero. She was a 1946 graduate of Bishop England High School and retired from the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center as a medical records specialist. She is survived by her three sons, Rutledge Eugene Cox, Jr.(Alicia) of Rock Hill, SC; Randall Wayne Cox (Laura) of Charleston, SC and Raymond G. Cox of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Audrey Cox, Candice Cox Finnicum, Courtney Cox, Randall W Cox Jr., Lauren Cox; three great-grandchildren, Kendrick Cox, Levi Finnicum, Jonas Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved