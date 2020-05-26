Inez Spalviero Cox Charleston - Inez Spalviero Cox, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, May 25, 2020. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Inez was born March 18, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Albert E. Spalviero and Maria Mormile Spalviero. She was a 1946 graduate of Bishop England High School and retired from the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center as a medical records specialist. She is survived by her three sons, Rutledge Eugene Cox, Jr.(Alicia) of Rock Hill, SC; Randall Wayne Cox (Laura) of Charleston, SC and Raymond G. Cox of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren, Audrey Cox, Candice Cox Finnicum, Courtney Cox, Randall W Cox Jr., Lauren Cox; three great-grandchildren, Kendrick Cox, Levi Finnicum, Jonas Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.