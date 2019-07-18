Ira Bolton Marshall, Jr. N. Charleston - Ira Bolton Marshall, Jr., 76, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Sally Norton Marshall entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Ira was born August 28, 1942 in Fredonia, Kansas, son of the late Ira Marshall, Sr. and Beatrice Marshall. He worked for Baxter Pharmaceuticals until his retirement. Ira served on the Board of Directors for Coosaw Creek Country Club. He is survived by his wife Sally Marshall; three step-sons: Kevin Williams and his wife, Isolde, Jeffery Williams and his wife, Carole, Kirk Williams; three grandchildren: Steven Williams, Schuyler Williams and Taylor Williams; great-grandchild, Caiden Williams; brother, Byron Marshall and his wife, Sara; two sisters, Ramone Richardson and Beverly Worster; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one stepbrother and one step-sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019