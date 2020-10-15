Irene Johnson GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Irene Johnson, 86, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to her Homegoing celebration on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Phone #843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com
. Her interment will be at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Hwy 17, Moncks Corner, SC. Walk-thru will be at Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. She is survived by her devoted husband Henry Johnson; her children and other relatives and friends. FACE COVERIING IS REQUIRED. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
