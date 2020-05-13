Irene Langford Henriksen
1922 - 2020
Irene Langford Henriksen Charleston - Irene Langford Henriksen, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James Van der Veer Henriksen, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street. Beaufort, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Irene was born May 16, 1922 in Coosawhatchie, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Langford and Telie Rebecca Smith Langford. She was on the defense production line at the Charleston Naval Shipyard during WWII. Irene was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, a master quilter and a member of Milcah Temple No. 77, Daughters of the Nile. She was retired from Domino Sugar Co. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, James Van der Veer Henriksen; daughter, Theresa H. Harley (Randolph); son, James V. Henriksen, Jr., (Janice); son, Danny D. Henriksen (Laurie); brother, Ollie Langford (Nancy); grandchildren, Lisa Buck (Billy), Kim Stone (Steve), James V. Henriksen III (Ann), Brent Henriksen (Jennifer), Laura Springer (Ron), Andrew Henriksen, Forrest Henriksen, Joshua Henriksen, Jacob Henriksen, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by siblings Rebecca Malphrus, Randolph Langford, Pernice Lamb and Greensmith Langford. Memorials may be made to the Daughters of the Nile Foundation C/O Milcah Temple No. 77, 121 Canaberry Circle, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
