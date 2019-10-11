Irene Richard Moncks Corner - Irene Hill Richard, 96, of Moncks Corner, SC, widow of MGySGT R.R. "Sarge" Richard, died Sunday morning at her son's residence in Fountain, NC. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday morning, October 14, 2019, in the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church Building Fund, 1404 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mrs. Richard was born August 10, 1923, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Hugo A. Hill and Louise Todd Hill. She was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the Gifted Hands Club. Mrs. Richard enjoyed quilting, working in her yard, and flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Hugo A. Hill, Jr., and Karl Hill. MGySGT & Mrs. Richard were married for 71 years prior to his death in 2012. Surviving are, two sons, Raymond R. Richard and his wife, Vickie, of Fountain, NC, and Robert R. Richard and his wife, Vicki, of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren, Becky Howard, Randy Richard, Susan Hill, and Riley Richard; and three great- grandchildren, Cody Howard, Ashley Richard, and Jacob Howard. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019