Irene Richard Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Irene H. Richard are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Monday morning in the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM this Sunday where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019