Irene Smith Charleston - Irene E. Sweatman Smith, 100, of James Island, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the widow of George Northrup Smith. She was born on February 12, 1920, a daughter of the late Ruben E. Sweatman and Ida E. (Grooms) Sweatman. Her surviving family include, five children; Jeannette S. (James) Bayliss of Charleston; George N. (Carol) Smith, Jr. of Chapin, SC; Sherry E. (John) Hensel of Charleston; Anthony Perry Smith of Ft. Myers, FL; and Michael G. (Barbara) Smith of Chapin. Also, surviving are eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
