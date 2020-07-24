1/
Iris Taylor Burke
1930 - 2020
Iris Taylor Burke WALTERBORO - Mrs. Iris Taylor Burke, 90, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and under care of Amedysis Hospice. She was the widow of Ernest Rudolph Burke. Born February 11, 1930 in Cordele, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Preston Taylor and Agnes Kathleen Clary Taylor. Mrs. Burke was a retired Insurance Supervisor for the Department of Social Services. She and her late husband founded the Burke Agency, which they owned for 20 years. She was a charter member of Edgewood Baptist Church and was currently an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Iris was known for her afghans that she quilted with love and care and gifted to many new babies and brides. She loved going to watch her son, Chris, show his '65 El Camino hot rod at car shows. She loved vacationing at Hilton Head for their annual family reunion, where she was affectionately known as the "Farkle Queen." More than anything, she loved her family, always supporting them in whatever they did. Surviving are: her daughter, Lisa Burke Carter and her husband, Donald S. Carter, II of Manning; daughter-in-law, Annette Whetzel Burke; grandchildren, Jennifer Burke Pearce and her husband, Andy of Walterboro, Laura Burke Jeffords and her husband, Paul of St. Petersburg, Florida, Donald S. "Don" Carter, III and his wife, Alison of Jacksonville, Florida, and Deana Weed and her husband, Tim of Columbia; and great-grandchildren, Anderson, Ella, Trae, Adileine, Dylan, Ashley, Haleigh, Jonathon, Braydon, Aliseya, and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her sons, Phillip Sherwin Burke and Christopher Lee Burke; brothers, Wallace R. Taylor and James Arthur Taylor; and a great-grandson, Pierce. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice and especially her nurse, LaBeth McDonald, for the wonderful care and support they have given. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be to: Pine Grove Baptist Church, 99 Pine Grove road, Walterboro, SC 29488; or to: Amedysis Hopsice, 2201 boundary Street, Suite 112, Beaufort, SC 29902. Funeral services will be held at 5 o'clock, Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. A family interment will follow. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 until the hour of service at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway; 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
JUL
26
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
