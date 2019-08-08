Irish Denese Greene SUMMERVILLE - Ms. Irish Denese Greene, 46, of Summerville, South Carolina passed away Saturday, August 03, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Christ Temple Kingdom Church, 1309 Sumner Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406 at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visitation will be on this evening at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be receiving friends beginning at 7:00 p.m. Irish is survived by her godchild, Amorie Mitchell; mother, Annie Lee Spann; siblings: Joan "Lashelle" Coaxum, Curtis Coaxum (Rachel) and Raushaun "Nickie" Drayton; paternal grandmother, Henrietta Spann; aunts: Sherby Jenkins, Margretta Johnson, Wanda Singleton, and Lorraine Brown; uncle, Oliver Green; nieces: Jaylen Chapman, Alaysia Ravenell and Cora Lee Coaxum; nephew, Alton Ravenell; best friends: Wanda Nelson, Antionette Davis and Carol Holmes and a host of cousins and sympathetic friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Joseph Spann; maternal grandparents, Mr. Percy and Mrs. Margaret Green and aunt, Yo hannas Jefferson. Family and friends may visit at 7799 High Maple Circle, North Charleston, SC 29418. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019