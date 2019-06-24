Irvin Brown JAMES ISLAND- The relatives and friends of Mr. Irvin Brown are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11:00 am in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, Charleston, SC Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Tuesday from 4-7pm. Mr. Brown will lie in state at the church 10 am Wednesday until the hour of service. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Crystal Scott, Ervette Robinson, Ebbony Forrest and Irvin Robinson; brothers, Arthur Urgent Jr. (Rosie), Nathaniel Brown, sisters; Mary Green, Carol Harris (Flemmon) all of Charleston, SC and host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, friends and church family. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019