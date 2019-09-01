|
|
Irvin Gadsden Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Irvin Gadsden are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Edisto Presbyterian Church, USA, 1890 Cypress Bottom Road, Edisto Island, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Edisto Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Gadsden is survived by his wife, Georgianna Gadsden; children, Marsha Tyce, Darryl Jenkins, Eric Gadsden (Sharon), Nichole President (Jasen) and Ivan Gadsden; siblings, Bobbi Dean Gadsden (Shirley), Doris Major, Frieda Maybank (Maurice), Marion Gadsden (Emily) and Keith Gadsden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019