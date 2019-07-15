Irvin Iona Richards FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - IRVIN IONA RICHARDS, 94, resident of Charleston for many years, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Irvin was the wife of the late Rev. John B. Richards. Irvin is leaving behind sister, Lorna P. Facey, brother-in-law, Bertie McCulloch, nephew, Richard McCulloch, niece, Gail McCulloch, nephew, Andrew Facey, 'grandson', Justin James McCulloch, cousin, Melvin Taylor and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed but always remembered as an educated, dignified and God-fearing woman". A Funeral Service of Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:00a.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Charleston, SC. Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. Viewing at the church on Wednesday Morning at 10:00a.m. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019