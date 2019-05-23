Irvin Lewis Easterlin, Jr. Goose Creek - Chief Petty Officer Irvin Lewis Easterlin, Jr., US Navy Ret., 86, of Goose Creek, widower of Alice Wright Easterlin, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Irvin was born on July 18, 1932, a son of the late Irvin Lewis and Maggie Lou Riley Easterlin. He was a graduate of Bowman High School and served in the Navy for 20 years. He retired as a Supervisor from the SC State Port Authority. Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Lou (John) Moore, Cross, Linda Lee (Gary) Vaught, Demotte, Indiana, and Rhonda Sue (Alex S.) Clark, Bonneau; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed Easterlin, Bowman and William Easterlin, North Charleston; sisters, Marian Stone and Hazel Metts, both of Orangeburg; and, a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1876 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018. Online condolences may be made at bryantfuneral.info. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019