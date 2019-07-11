Irvin Ray Roper CHARLESTON - IRVIN RAY ROPER, 58, ENTERED into eternal rest on July 6, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral service celebrating the life of Irvin Ray Roper will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 12 Noon at Fielding Home for Funerals Chapel at 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be on Friday until 7:p.m. at the funeral home. Irvin Ray Roper is survived by his daughter, Caran Coaxum Raeford, mother, Mary Roper, siblings, Julia Morrow, Jerome Roper, Eugene Roper and Sherrell Jenkins (Larry), four grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. For further information please call 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019