Irving Bellow
1925 - 2020
Irving Bellow Charleston - Irving Bellow, 95, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Muriel Jacobs Bellow entered into eternal rest Monday, September 21, 2020. His private funeral service will be held graveside Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Irving was born July 4, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Max Bellow and Becky Briskman Bellow. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was a former POW. Irving was an Interior Designer and a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation. He is survived by his son, Roger D. Bellow (Berita Martin) of Augusta, GA; and daughter, Sydne Robin Bellow of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to Molly's Militia Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6816, North Augusta, SC 29861. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Interment
03:00 PM
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
