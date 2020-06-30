Irving Remus Brown Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irving's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irving Remus Brown, Jr., JAMES ISLAND - Mr. Irving Remus Brown, Jr., 74, of James Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. James Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, 1981 Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the mortuary this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Irving is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Beulah Mae Gaillard Brown; children, Irving Brown, III and Michelle Denise Brown; grandchildren: Keandra Seemone Washington, Daquan Rashard White and Mackenzie Rebecca Denise Brown; great-grandchild, Amaya Nicole Williams; siblings, Ronald L. Brown (Frances) and Prince Brown (Lavonna) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving Brown, Sr., and Emmie White Brown; sister, Deloris Brown; paternal grandparents, Mr. Abraham Brown and Mrs. Annie Deleston Brown and maternal grandparents, Viola Reed and Arthur Middleton. Family and friends may visit at: 1767 Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved