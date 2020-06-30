Irving Remus Brown, Jr., JAMES ISLAND - Mr. Irving Remus Brown, Jr., 74, of James Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. James Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, 1981 Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the mortuary this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Irving is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Beulah Mae Gaillard Brown; children, Irving Brown, III and Michelle Denise Brown; grandchildren: Keandra Seemone Washington, Daquan Rashard White and Mackenzie Rebecca Denise Brown; great-grandchild, Amaya Nicole Williams; siblings, Ronald L. Brown (Frances) and Prince Brown (Lavonna) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving Brown, Sr., and Emmie White Brown; sister, Deloris Brown; paternal grandparents, Mr. Abraham Brown and Mrs. Annie Deleston Brown and maternal grandparents, Viola Reed and Arthur Middleton. Family and friends may visit at: 1767 Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.