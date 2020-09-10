Isaac Bolden Hanahan - Mr. Isaac Bolden entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 06, 2020 in Hanahan, South Carolina. Mr. Bolden is the father of Ruthie Coke, Rosetta Dyes, Roderick Boone(Betty), Barbara Hankinson(Art), Marlana Bolden, Opala Cobin, Crystal"Trina" Failey, the brother of Rosa Lee Broomfield. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Issac Bolden will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 10 AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, South Carolina. A walk-thru will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we require the use of masks while in the facility. The Celebration of Life Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page The Low Country Mortuary. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2117; (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
