Isaac Fields Charleston - Deacon Isaac Fields, 88, USAF Ret. and USPS Ret. entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence. He is the son of the late Mrs. Gertrude S. and Mr. Eddie Fields; father of Kay O. Peck-Maxwell (Johnny), John Fields (Gwendolyn), and Thomas Fields (Emilia); stepfather of Denise Owens; brother of Lillie Fields, Barbara Calvary, Edrenia Wright (Sylvester), and John Wright (Pamela); Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.