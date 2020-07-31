Rev. Dr. Isaac Heyward CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Rev. Dr. Isaac Heyward, a Radio Personal will celebrate his life at a Graveside Services Monday, August 3, 2020, 11:00 am in Wright-Capers Cemetery, Johns Island, SC; a walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Sunday from 4-7pm. Rev. Heyward leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Bryant Heyward (Mary), Porsha Heyward, Courtney Richardson and Jessica Scott (Dennis); siblings, Lelia Carr (Jimmy), Christine Lyles (Elton), Rev. Dover Alfred Heyward (Louise), Ruth Heyward-Washington, Rev. Dr. Charles C. Heyward (Carolyn) and Rev. Susan Heyward; dear friend, Cynthia Thomas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rev. Heyward was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Vermel Heyward. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask and social distancing are required at visitation and graveside. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
