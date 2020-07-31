1/1
Rev. Dr. Isaac Heyward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Dr. Isaac Heyward CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Rev. Dr. Isaac Heyward, a Radio Personal will celebrate his life at a Graveside Services Monday, August 3, 2020, 11:00 am in Wright-Capers Cemetery, Johns Island, SC; a walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Sunday from 4-7pm. Rev. Heyward leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Bryant Heyward (Mary), Porsha Heyward, Courtney Richardson and Jessica Scott (Dennis); siblings, Lelia Carr (Jimmy), Christine Lyles (Elton), Rev. Dover Alfred Heyward (Louise), Ruth Heyward-Washington, Rev. Dr. Charles C. Heyward (Carolyn) and Rev. Susan Heyward; dear friend, Cynthia Thomas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rev. Heyward was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Vermel Heyward. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask and social distancing are required at visitation and graveside. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved