Isaac Jackson CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Isaac Jackson 58, of Charleston, SC are invited to attend his home-going service on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12 noon @ Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St. Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd. North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in William Moore Cemetery Harleyville, SC. There will be a visitation on Friday. The most precious memories of Mr. Jackson will resound in the lives of his beloved sister, Carolyn A. Jackson, brothers; Alfred Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Anthony (Cheryl) Jackson, Timothy Jackson and Samuel Jackson, uncles; James (Gean) Jackson and Moses Jackson. One aunt, Lela Jackson, a special nephew Carl Nelson Jackson, a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019