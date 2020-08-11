Isaac "Rev. Ike" James Washington Charleston - "Rev. Ike," the youngest of four children born to the late William H. and Harriet Rambert Washington, was born February 25, 1949 (71) in Charleston, SC. He departed unto eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 am, at a local hospital. Two brothers proceeded him in death, William H. William II, and Joseph B. Washington. Visitation walkthrough on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Evening of Prayer COGIC from 5-7pm. 2361 Spruill Ave, Charleston, SC. Private Graveside services on Thursday morning, on August 13, 2020 at 10 am at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, 2347 N Hwy 52, St. Stephen, SC. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 44 years, Amelia Ann Washington; daughters; Nathacia B. (Gerald) Burns, and Latonya B. Williams; 5 grandchildren; Quinton Williams II, Gerald Burns II, Joshua Williams, Nathacia Burns, II, NY'iha Holmes; one great-grandchild; Gerald Burns, III; one sister; Pauline W. Jones; three aunts; Alice R. Walker, Julia J. Rembert, and Susan W. Ramsey; brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Rosalee) Washington, Elizabeth (Willie) Pinckney, Evelina (Buster) Walker, Isaac Wahington, Jr., and Dorothy W. Osborne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
