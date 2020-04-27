Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Isaac Legare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac Legare


1980 - 2020
Isaac Legare Obituary
Isaac Legare Johns Island - Mr. Isaac S. "Boo" Legare of Johns Island, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. Mr. Legare was born on October 13, 1980, in Charleston, SC to the late Isaac "Cat" "Ike" Legare and Alfreda Gibbs Legare. He leaves to cherish his sweet memories his mother, Alfreda G. Legare; brothers, Terrel and Pierre Legare; grandmother, Viola Legare, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives, and friends. The viewing will be held this evening from 12 noon until 7 pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held for immediate family only, however, you may view the service live via YouTube and Facebook under Walker's Mortuary, LLC. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020
