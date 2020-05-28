Isaac N. Manigault MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Isaac N. Manigault, those of his wife, Mrs. Marie Huggins Manigault, his late parents, Arthur Manigault and the late Mary Jane Coakley Manigault, their children, Keith Manigault, Don Manigault (Patricia), Rodney Manigault (Laura), Melany Manigault, Shawnda M. Shaw (Michael) and the late Isaac N. Manigault, Jr., their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters, Mary Jane Habersham (Henry) and Louise Steed (Henry), his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a family graveside service. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.