Isaac Robinson, Jr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Isaac Robinson, Jr, and those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Evelyn S. Robinson; loving children, Francis Rhodes (David), Charis Jones (Raymond), Benjamin Williams, Jr., and Lynda Venning (Tyrone); parents, the late Isaac Robinson, Sr. and Louise W. Robinson Pinckney; loving siblings, Alfreda Harris, James Robinson, Leroy Robinson (Sarah), Laurence Robinson (Mable), Simon Robinson (Yolanda), the late Jake Robinson, the late Julius Robinson, the late William Robinson, the late Haisel Robinson, the late Anna Powell, the late Mary Robinson and the late Philip Robinson, are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM on Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church, USA, 2915 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Robinson will be held at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019