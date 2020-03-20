|
Isaac "Ike" Ryba Charleston - Isaac "Ike" Ryba, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Kristi Helstrom Ryba, passed away on March 20, 2020. His private graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Emanu-El cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial service celebrating Ike's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Born April 2, 1936 on the island of Aruba in the Netherlands Antilles, the third of five children to Abraham and Dora Riba, Ike was always proud to tell people about his heritage as a Jewish Aruban. He was fluent in Spanish and Dutch and could also communicate in French, German, and his native Papiamento, often surprising unsuspecting waitresses or waiters by speaking to them in their natives tongues. After leaving Aruba in high school, Ike moved to New York with his family. After graduating from the City College of New York Baruch School of Business with a BBA degree and major in International Trade, he then helped at his father's shoe store before taking a job with Philipp Brothers which had him traveling around the world. He was eventually transferred to Charleston S.C. to participate on behalf of his company in a steel company joint venture. At the completion of that service, Ike chose to stay in Charleston, and subsequently became part owner, CEO, and General Manager of Charleston Disposal Services, Inc. growing it into one of the largest waste disposal businesses in the area. He eventually sold it and embarked on a new career in 1975 with Charleston Steel and Metal as Vice President and General Manager of its New Steel division. Eventually that division was spun off and sold to Ike and two partners, and it became Allied Steel Corporation, with Ike as President and CEO. After growing it to become one of the largest steel service centers in the area, the business was sold in 1997. He tried retiring for a few months, but in typical Ike fashion, he grew restless and joined with his good friend David Gilston at the Gilston Agency as an Employee Benefits Consultant in 1998. After another career there, Ike retired at the "young" age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Kristi , of Charleston SC; his four children: Clifford Ryba (Ann), of Charleston; Stuart Ryba (Lisa), of Duluth Georgia.; Sara A. Wright (Troy), of Stephens City, Virginia; and Becky Rothrock (Jonas), of Winchester, Virginia; one sister, Regina Heimlich, of Denver CO, and one brother, Benjamin Riba of New York. He loved and cherished his six grandchildren: Eric, Kevin, Lance, Lauren, Katie and Charlie. Ike became one of the most respected professional leaders of the Charleston Community and his name and reputation always brought great pride to his children and fellow leaders. His ability to lead his employees, to create a positive family environment and to build and grow successful companies was one of his many gifts. Even after moving on from his businesses, he maintained many relationships with former employees who respected him and looked up to him deeply. He was widely known for his ability to have conversations on just about anything and enjoyed quizzing his children and grandchildren. Ike was a proud Rotarian for over 35 years, and he served on several organizations. During his life, he was Chairman of the S.C. World Trade Center - Charleston; Chairman of the Highway 61 commission; President of Synagogue Emanu-El; and Vice-President of the Jewish Community Center. Ike also served on the Community Relations Council; the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and was development ambassador with the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. He was involved with many other civic activities including Commissioner of the City of Charleston Neighborhood Commission; President of the Marsh Cove Homeowners Association; Vice President of the Charleston County Planning Board; Board Member of the Boy Scouts of America - District Council; and Charleston Harbor Estuary Commission. Ike enjoyed traveling the world and the U.S. and playing racquetball, softball, swimming and other activities with his many friends and family. Ike leaves behind a strong family in which he instilled his high ethics and moral standards. He is loved deeply by his family and will be missed greatly by us all. Memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020