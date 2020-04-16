|
Isaiah Coakley, III N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Isaiah "Nut" Coakley, III are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mother Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, Corner of Huguenin Avenue and Pershing Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Coakley is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Habersham Coakley; children, Twaikell Coakley, Telvon Coakley, Sr. and Andre D. Duncan, Sr.; seven grandchildren, Courtenay Polite, Briona King, Luther Smith, Ji'Quan Coakley, Telvon Coakley, Jr., Andrea K. Duncan and Andre D. Duncan, Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Empress Journee Polite and Sky Blue Smith; eight siblings, Lillian D. Coakley, Eunice C. Guyton (James), Marjorie C. McIver (Winston), Marlene C. Jenkins (David, Sr.), Sharon Coakley, Claudette C. Watkins, Catherine C. Harrington and Blondelle C. Gadsden; brother-in-law, Reverend Anthony Thompson; a special friend, Louise Saunders; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020