Isaiah Mitchell Sr.

Isaiah Mitchell Sr. Obituary
Isaiah Mitchell, Sr. Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Isaiah Mitchell, Sr. are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, December 09, 2019 at New Jerusalem AME Church, 6179 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Mitchell will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Mitchell will be held at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM on Sunday, December 08, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019
