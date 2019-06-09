Isamay G. Moore

Isamay G. Moore St. Stephen, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Isamay G. Moore are invited to attend her funeral service Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Light United Methodist Church, 1037 Russellville Rd., St. Stephen, SC. Burial, Tri Churches Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at GETHERS ST. STEPHEN CHAPEL, 221 Church Road, St. Stephen, SC, (843) 567-4046, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: her niece/daughter, Evangelist Priscilla Lawrence and grandniece/daughter, Annette Bennett; nieces, Harriet Anderson, Ralphine (George) Halls, Amanda Jager and Nathalie (Jeffrey) Johnson; nephews, Reginald (Evangelist Catherine) Gerald, Franklin Jenkins and Jonathan (Michelle) Jager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019
