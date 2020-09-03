Isiah Ferguson, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Isiah Ferguson, Jr. will celebrate his life in a private service on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Ferguson is survived by his wife, Amelia Ferguson; children, Michael Freeman, Geraldine Harley, Donald Freeman, Georganna Ferguson, Izetta "Lynne" Ferguson and Isiah "Ike" Ferguson, III; siblings, Naomi Washington, Wilhelmenia Babcock (Paul), Rachel Thompson, Dorothy White, Sharon Montalvo and Elaine Booker (Robert); grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
