Isiah Harper N. Charleston - Harper, Sr. - Reverend Isiah Harper Sr. of North Charleston, SC. entered to eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020. at Summerville Medical Center. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eloise Gantt Harper. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Harper; children, Rev. COL. (Ret.) Isiah (Wanda) Harper Jr., Anita (Anthony) Gilliard, Toni James, Deacon Grayling (Stella) Harper, Steffon (Karen) Harper, a devoted neighbor; Felica Alston-Gibbs; in-laws, Margorie Harper, Jeanette Gantt, Willie (Bernice) Hart Jr., Samuel Hart, Jocelyn (Danny) Hamilton; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves to morn a special niece Mary Griffin. A private graveside service for Rev. Harper will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at New Zion RMUE Church, 4607 Dorsey Ave., N. Charleston, SC. The service will be live streamed on Facebook by logging on to the Low Country Mortuary Facebook page. The viewing for Rev. Harper will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the funeral home from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020