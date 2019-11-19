|
Isiah King Hollywood, SC - Isiah King, 76, of Hollywood, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2019. Mr. King was the second oldest born to the late Reverend Hardy King, Sr., and the late Mrs. Bernice Clarkson King on September 7, 1943, in Hollywood, SC. He attended the public schools of Charleston County. He graduated from Baptist Hill High School, Hollywood, SC, in 1961. While attending Baptist Hill High School, Mr. King was a celebrated, three-point-shooter basketball star. He furthered his education, and he matriculated in Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (HVACR) at Denmark Technical College, Denmark, SC. Later while being drafted into the U.S. Army, he had the opportunity to play basketball in Germany. Then, he returned to South Carolina and became an Agriculture Instructor at Baptist Hill High School, his alma mater. Mr. King relocated to Upper Marlboro, MD, where he served as a certified HVACR Technician. He also became a Building Superintendent in Maryland. In Maryland, he dedicated his life to God and became a member of Maple Spring Baptist Church, Upper Marlboro, MD, where he was baptized in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rosalyn King. He will be sadly missed by his children: Ms. Teria M. Johnson of Austin, TX; Mr. Kris D. Terry of Waldorf, MD; Mr. Korey D. King (Kelley) of Suitland, MD; and Mrs. Jacqueline E. Edmonds (Ronald) of Suitland, MD. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren: Mr. Travon M. Snipes (Allonna) of Austin, TX; Mr. Kristopher I. King of Suitland, MD; Mr. Kenton I. King of Suitland, MD; Mr. Kody I. King of Suitland, MD; and Mr. Jaden L. Edmonds of Suitland, MD. He leaves behind siblings to cherish his memory: Mr. Hardy King, Jr. (Vernell) of Hollywood, SC; Mrs. Mary Ann Simmons (Frank, deceased) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Mrs. Vermell K. Abraham (Paul, deceased) of Charleston, SC; Mr. Leroy King (Joyce) of Suitland, MD; Miss Alma King (preceded him in death); and Rev. Dr. Serena King-Freeman of Hollywood, SC. He also leaves behind his devoted uncle and aunts: Mr. Richard King (Avis) of Hollywood, SC, and Mrs. Elizabeth King (Sam, Jr., deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may attend his funeral service on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.; visitation will take place immediately preceding the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC 29449. His interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455, (843) 559-0341.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019