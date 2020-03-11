|
William "Bill" Edward Tanner Ravenel, SC - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of William Edward Tanner of Ravenel, South Carolina. Bill was a beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was born to William and Olga Thompson Tanner on Dec. 29, 1944 in Middlesbrough, England. He arrived in Halifax, Canada at Pier 21 on Oct 8, 1946 aboard the Empire Brent with his war bride mother and younger sister. Bill grew up in Trenton, Nova Scotia and attended Trenton schools. Bill loved big trucks from an early age and was fortunate to have learned to drive big rigs before he was old enough to have a driver's license. He went on to be the owner and operator of WE Tanner Transport. He was also a partner in Westway Pontiac. He later moved to Charleston,SC where he became a KFC franchise owner. His real passion was driving big rigs and he was fortunate to continue driving them until his untimely death. He loved his yearly visits with his wife Cheryll back to their Pictou County where he had family and life long friends. In the 35 years he lived in South Carolina he made many lasting and loyal friendships. His dry British humor left us all laughing. One of Bill's greatest pleasures was listening to classic country music while tending the grill. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryll Warner Tanner, sisters, Susan Tanner of New Glasgow and Linda Tanner of Dartmouth; nieces, Jennifer Sutherland, Jylian Chisholm and Meagan Tanner; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Lennie White. He was predeceased by his parents and his in- laws, Basil and Pauline Warner. His memorial service will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc, West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service. A celebration of life Service will also be held in Trenton, NS in the summer of 2020 at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. God speed on the highway to heaven Bill.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020