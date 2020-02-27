|
Iva Lucille Sowell Moncks Corner - Iva Lucille Touchberry Sowell, 93, of Moncks Corner, widow of Charlie Walker Sowell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Lucille was born September 30, 1926 in Coward, South Carolina, a daughter of the late James Carlisle Touchberry and the late Eula Geddings Touchberry. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught the Beginners Sunday School class for a number of years. Lucille started working as a hostess at the Francis Marion Hotel, then for the Manhattan Shirt Company in Charleston. She later retired from Krispy Kreme in Summerville. Lucille loved gardening, playing piano, singing hymns and spending time with her family. Surviving are daughters- Amelia Spatz; Carol Fiddie and her husband, James; a son- Anthony Sowell; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great- great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a brother-Jimmy Touchberry and two sisters- Eva Poston and Doris Kelly. Her funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1555 S. Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, Sunday afternoon March 1, 2020, at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 o'clock until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 840692, Dallas Texas 75284-0692.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020