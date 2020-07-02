Ivan R. Jamison CHARLOTTE, NC - The relatives and friends of Ivan R. Jamison are invited to attend his Graveside services on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 2-6pm at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing is required for visitation at the mortuary and graveside service. Mr. Jamison leaves to cherish his memories his children, Ivan Jamison and Eileen Blanchard; step-son, Jermaine Jamison; siblings, Juanita Brown and Elliot Jamison; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
