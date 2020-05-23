Ivey "Skip" Joyner Charleston - Ivey "Skip" Henry Joyner, 75 years of age, passed away on May 5, 2020 at MUSC Hospital after a long illness. Born July 11, 1944 in McRae, Georgia, he was the only son of the late Ivey Hubert Joyner of Millen, Georgia and the late Sara Pearl Graham Joyner of McRae, Georgia. Ivey was accomplished as a graduate of 1969 Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in Glendale, California. He was a member of the American Chiropractic Association. Ivey retired in 1974 and moved to South Carolina to be with his family. He was a member of the James Island Presbyterian Church. He was a devoted and loving father, enjoyed coaching softball, and a cooking chef. Ivey is survived by his beloved daughter, Ashley Joyner and grandson, Fox Coker of Charleston. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Roper St. Francis Stroke Foundation, MUSC foundation or James Island Presbyterian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted on line at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.