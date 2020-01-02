Home

Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship A.M.E. Church
204 Royal Ave.
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Ivey M. "Tag" Smalls

Ivey M. "Tag" Smalls Obituary
Ivey "Tag" M. Smalls N. CHARLESTON - The friends and relatives of Mr. Ivey M. "Tag" Smalls, his parents the late Harold M. Smalls and the late Lucille J. Cornell Smalls, siblings Jackie Smalls (Mike), Eugenia N. Jean Smalls, Patricia A. Johnson and Delaney Johnson, step-mother Dorothy F. Smalls, aunt Betty J. Edwards, nieces and nephew are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royal Ave. Mount Pleasant, SC interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to MUSC Health Hollings Cancer Center of the . Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
