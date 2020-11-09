1/1
Ivo F. Colucci Summerville - Ivo F. Colucci, 84, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requires you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29210. Ivo was born on April 17, 1936 in Naples, Italy, son of the late Amore Giovanetti and the late Stella Colucci. He was a member of Low Country Cocktail Club. He enjoyed building, investing in real estate, golf and hunting. He was the owner of Colucci's Jewelers. Survivors include: five children: Stefan Colucci (Samar) of Summerville, Alice Colucci Norton (Bill) of Summerville, Kim Colucci Lizzi (Christopher) of Summerville, Billy Colucci (Marti) of Lexington, and Robert Colucci (Julie) of Summerville; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Almerigo Colucci (Nelida) of Palm Coast, FL. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by grandson, Vincent Michael Colucci; and two sisters: Angela Giovanetti and Alba Aristegui. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
