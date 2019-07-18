Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Green-German
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Green-German


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivy Green-German Obituary
Ivy Green-German Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ivy Green-German are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, USA, 3347 Rivers, Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery Mrs. Green-German is survived by her children: Mr. Isaac J. German (Ashley), Ms. Danielle C. German, Mrs. Lakia Williams (John), and Mr. Nathaniel Green (Antoinette); step-son, Mr. Darren German (Amy); siblings: Mrs. Geraldine Harley, Ms. Jean Green, Mrs. Agnes Smalls (Anthony), Ms. Izetta Green, Mr. Benjamin Green, III, Mr. Theodore Green, Sr., and Mr. Michael Freeman; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be no viewing for Mrs. Green-German. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now