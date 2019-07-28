Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. J. Keith Blincow. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. J. Keith Blincow Mt. Pleasant - Dr. J. Keith Blincow died on Sunday morning July 28, 2019, just days after his 89th birthday, at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant SC. Keith was born in Oxford NE on July 24, 1930 to the late Floyd Blincow and Henrietta (Keeney) Blincow. Keith attended Hastings College, and furthered his education with a military scholarship to the University of Nebraska College of Medicine where he graduated with his medical school class in 1955. Upon graduation Dr. Blincow was commissioned a Captain, and later attained the rank of Major, in the United States Army, and served his nation with honor and distinction both at home and overseas. Dr. Blincow joined Dr. Wayne Brady at Orthopedic Associates in Greenville SC in 1965 - 1994, then ended his medical career again serving his nation's interests at the VA Hospital in Columbia SC. In total Dr. Blincow practiced medicine for over 50 years. Dr. Blincow retired to the Isle of Palms SC in 2007. Dr. Blincow's achievements and awards are too many to list here, but his greatest legacy is his family. Dr. Blincow married Anne Clark on December 21, 1957 until her passing on January 27, 2012. They had three children together, John K. Blincow, Jr. and his wife Garden Frampton Blincow of Charleston SC, Leslie Blincow Moore of Mount Pleasant SC, and Mary Blincow Fox and her husband Leo F. Fox of Vienna VA, as well as ten grandchildren (Reid MacEachern and her husband Chris, Chase Hassold and his wife Ashley, Amanda Fox, Margaret Blincow, John Blincow, III, Leslie Fox, Liddy Blincow, Phillip Fox, Carrie Moore, and Thomas Blincow), four great- grandchildren (Granger Anne MacEachern, Deakin MacEachern, Teddy MacEachern and Charlie Hassold) and countless nieces and nephews. Although Dr. Blincow was known to many as Dr. B, he was most proud of his designation as Poopaw by his loving grandchildren. Dr. Blincow was preceded in death by his three brothers Dick, Bob, and Butch. Dr. Blincow is survived by his loving partner of over twenty years Mr. Bill Darr. Mr. Darr and the entire family invite you to a celebration of Keith's amazing life Friday August 2, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. at 11:30 AM, immediately followed by a reception at the Country Club of Charleston, 1 Country Club Dr., Charleston, 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406, or Sistercare, Inc., P.O. Box 1029, Columbia, SC 29202. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019

