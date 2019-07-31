Dr. J. Keith Blincow Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Dr. J. Keith Blincow invite you to a celebration of Keith's amazing life on Friday August 2, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., at 11:30 AM, immediately followed by a reception at the Country Club of Charleston, 1 Country Club Dr., Charleston, 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406, or Sistercare, Inc., P.O. Box 1029, Columbia, SC 29202. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019