J. Larry Duncan Johns Island - J. Larry Duncan died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on March 27, 2020 on Johns Island, SC at the age of 81 after a long struggle following a brain aneurysm. Larry is survived by his wife, Catherine Minard Duncan of Johns Island, his son James (Jim) Larry Duncan, Jr. (Mary Jane) of Mt. Pleasant and his daughter, Jennifer Duncan von Hebra (Andre) of Belle Isle, FL. He is also survived by his step-children Wendy Sedlak (Rob) of Philadelphia, Tammy Daniel of Mt. Pleasant and Andy Daniel (Nina) of James Island. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Evelyn Boiter Duncan. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, David Duncan (Mary Kathleen) of Greenville, SC, John Duncan (Jamie) of Fort Mill, SC, Alexander and Andre von Hebra of Belle Isle, FL and his step-grandchildren, Robbie, Katie, and Jimmie Sedlak of Philadephia and Emma and Noel Pfiester of James Island. Larry was so very proud of his four great-grandchildren, Mary Eliza Duncan (6), Theodore (Teddy) Duncan (4) and twins Lucy and Madeline Duncan (4). Larry was born on March 15, 1939 to Thomas G. (Ted) and Ella Dixon Duncan and was raised in Duncan, SC. After serving in the US Air Force for four years, and a stint with the railroad, Larry began his boating career with Renken Boat Company and even built his own line of fishing boats (Duncan Boats) in his garage. Finally, in 1970, he ventured out on his own establishing Boat City, a retail and service boat dealership on River's Avenue. In 1987 he built one of Charleston's original dry stack-in-water marinas on the Ashley River in North Charleston. In 2006, he sold the marina to a third party, but the boat dealership (now Duncan's Boats) is celebrating its 50 year anniversary under the ownership of his son, Jim. Larry was a certified boat captain and a member of the US Power Squadron for Charleston, having once served as Commander. He was a member of the FreeMasons and a Paul Harris Fellow with the North Charleston Lunch Rotary Club. Larry enjoyed boating in Charleston in the summer and cruising the ICW south to Florida and the Bahamas during the winter. In his retirement years, Larry continued to enjoy the Keys every winter with Cathy, but switched from his motor yacht to a motor coach. He also loved to fly and earned his instrument pilot's license and owned several planes over the years. Interspersed throughout were many trips exploring the countryside on his Harley. Larry's family wishes to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the Nurses, Therapists, Advanced Practice Providers and Physicians from MUSC's NSICU and the 9th floor at Main and the MSICU at ART, and in particular, Dr. Kicielinski. Her calm, professional and expert care along with her candor in the face of uncertainty was a source of great comfort and support. Finally, we would also like to express our true admiration for the highly compassionate care provided by Lutheran Hospice, especially the RNs, CNAs and social worker. It was only through the encouragement and support that they provided that made it possible for us have our beloved Husband and Father at home on the Stono River. In light of the current recommendations related to social distancing, the family will observe a private graveside service in Riverview Memorial Park and will be announcing a Celebration of Life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425. Make checks payable to MUSC Foundation, in memory of Larry Duncan for the Neurosciences Department. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020