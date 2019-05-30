J. Lewis "Tripp" Smith, III Mt. Pleasant - J. Lewis "Tripp" Smith, III, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 27, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends at GILLIGAN'S MOUNT PLEASANT, 1475 Long Grove Drive from 3:30 PM-5:30 PM. Burial will be private. "Tripp" was born August 19, 1949 in Columbia, South Carolina, son of J. Lewis Smith, Jr. and Aline Mason Smith, Jr. The class of 1971, he graduated from The Citadel. He served in the United States Air Force for 17 years and later retired as an airline pilot from US Air. Tripp was a member of the Swift Flying Club. He is survived by his two sons: J. Lewis Smith, IV (Mary Beth) of Land O' Lakes, FL and Jeffrey T. Smith (Saeweard) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two brothers: David L. Smith of Mount Pleasant, SC and Furman Mason Smith of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary